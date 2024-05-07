Perversion (in French)

This short clip is an illustration of what perversion is and how it manifests itself through biased language: non compliance with the law, lies, pressure, confusing wording (because 5 millions French people refrain from doing the CHOICE (if they really had the choice, they were entitled to refuse the jab) to protect THEMSELVES (How can a "democratic" State coerce its citizens into protecting themselves, with something unsafe and uneffective that only harms and injures people.