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Orange Man Bad: Chant My Mind
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71 views • January 14, 2020
After four straight years of chants, tantrums, ranting and raving, ask yourself this - has it changed your mind about President Trump?
Tens-of-thousands gathered for miles outside the entrance of the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio to see President Trump speak at a recent rally as agitated protesters stood along side waving signs, screaming and yelling. We ask the attendees of the rally if the protesters have changed their minds about President Trump. Here is what they had to say.
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Tens-of-thousands gathered for miles outside the entrance of the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio to see President Trump speak at a recent rally as agitated protesters stood along side waving signs, screaming and yelling. We ask the attendees of the rally if the protesters have changed their minds about President Trump. Here is what they had to say.
Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off! --> https://bit.ly/389QphM
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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