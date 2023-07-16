THE STALKING HORSES OF THE GLOBAL PREDATORS, part 1

Listen now (19 min) | This phrase originally referred to a hunter using a horse to sneak up on their prey. Its meaning is now is a covert attack made by proxy. This post and the next are from Mercola.com. Subscribe to him if you can stand the truth. Commentary: Pfizer knew from the start that their “vaccine” maimed and killed people. They are being forced to release documents that destroy their liability shield. Stock prices for both Pfizer and Moderna have cratered because Wall Street knows their most recent set of crimes are now exposed. This story has been publicly reported by a Black Rock investment manager.





