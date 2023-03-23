Hersh Strikes Back! CIA Planted Bogus Nord Stream Sabotage Story

Legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh is back with another blockbuster claim: The strange visit of the German chancellor to DC was to brief him on a CIA cover story meant to distract from Hersh's claims that Biden green-lighted the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines! Also today: Why is Washington so uninterested in China's plan for peace in Ukraine? Finally - 20 years later some Republicans still cannot let go of the use of force authorization.
