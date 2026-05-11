FL: About 5,000 acres burned in Everglades Fire - Broward & Miami Dade counties

The burning forests of Florida.



The fire cannot be stopped yet, and the flames have already engulfed more than 20 thousand square kilometers and are rapidly approaching residential buildings.

Adding:

10 Miles NW from MIAMI-OPA LOCKA EXECUTIVE AIRPORT, FL

Two wildfires— the Max Road Fire in Broward County and the 172nd Avenue Fire near Florida City— are burning thousands of acres across Miami Dade and Broward, lowering air quality, reducing visibility and prompting road closures, while multiple agencies coordinate containment efforts.

Key points:

The Max Road Fire in Broward County has burned about 4,800 acres and was 20% contained as of May 10 at 8:46 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service map.

The 172nd Avenue Fire near Florida City in Miami Dade County has consumed roughly 210 acres and was 30% contained as of May 10 at 8:48 p.m.

Smoke from the fires is expected to linger over western Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Weston and surrounding areas on May 11, reducing visibility and air quality, per the National Weather Service in Miami.

Pembroke Pines Police reported that the Max Road Fire was sending smoke toward the Holly Lake area and that stopped vehicles were backing up traffic on U.S. 27 and Pines Boulevard, urging drivers to stay out of the area.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/weather/2026/05/11/wildfires-miami-dade-broward-florida/90025980007/



https://data.floridatoday.com/fires/max-road-06/b9437e3b-3fd9-40b6-81fc-4e75379d437e/

