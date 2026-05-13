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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Do Micro-Movements to Improve Hydration
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Inspired by Dr. Dana Cohen & Gina Bria's book, "Quench." Video going over how doing simple "micro-movements" will help w/ increasing intracellular hydration.

To be able to Control Your Schedule and have the time to do micro-movements as well as the $ to Do All the Things Necessary to Maximize Hydration by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Get more far-infrared light to help increase hydration by using

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View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM @

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or

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To help minimize the use of natural gas which pollutes groundwater when "fracking" for the gas -- & to get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored--fill-out:

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Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

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This is my shortened

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DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System


To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

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To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

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Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, visit

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or

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To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

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https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

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Find Me on Instagram at

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watch:

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Keywords
groundingwaterstructured waterbiohackingearthingmagnetismgerald pollackez waterdr jack krusemaximizing intracellular hydrationthe fourth phase of water
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