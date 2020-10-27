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A video with an international message for Freedom and Hope for humanity from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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63 views • October 27, 2020
Over the weekend RFK Jr. sent a message to the people around the world who realize they are watching their freedoms being taken away one after the other. Spoken in solidarity with citizens who participated in rallies in at least 15 countries to protest the global movement towards totalitarianism, Kennedy not only provided hope to freedom advocates, but also asked some critical questions relevant to the COVID crisis.
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