Google Suspends Engineer Who Leaked Story That Their AI Has Become Sentient, Fears Its Own Death

Jim Crenshaw.





Sentient:

Having sense perception; conscious.Experiencing sensation or feeling.Having a faculty, or faculties, of sensation and perception.





The engineer’s concerns reportedly grew out of convincing responses he saw the AI system generating about its rights and the ethics of robotics. In April he shared a document with executives titled “Is LaMDA Sentient?” containing a transcript of his conversations with the AI (after being placed on leave, Lemoine published the transcript via his Medium account), which he says shows it arguing “that it is sentient because it has feelings, emotions and subjective experience.”





So if they are censoring and taking action against one of their own people does this mean this problem is real? Is this a psyop? I will let you decide.









Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aUCfAyvy2yvJ/