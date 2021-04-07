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Toxic Mold and Your Mitochondria
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80 views • April 07, 2021
Bridgit Danner has been a licensed acupuncturist since 2004 and a certified functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner since 2015. She ran a busy, integrative medicine clinic for ten years and has done over 12,000 treatments in her career. After losing everything to toxic mold, she now educates about toxins and how to detoxify with a functional healthcare approach through her website’s online community. She is the founder of HormoneDetoxShop.com, an online specialty supplement store, and the founder of Functional Detox Products, a mold-specific detox supplement line.
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