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2022 Mad-Lib Predictions
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90 views • December 25, 2021
With the world spiraling into incomprehensible madness, it seemed appropriate to just throw all the major players and agendas into a pot, stir it up, and randomly draw out elements to predict what is to come. It almost feels like this is what they are doing in the smoke-filled rooms and news desks to come up with what insanity to throw at us next. What are your predictions? Put them in the comments below. Merry Christmas to all of the Infowars family. Much love to you all.
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The Truthzilla Podcast
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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