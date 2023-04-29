1960s witchcraft rebellion grandparents complain nuclear war to Dracos when they gave own permission

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2023). The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” dumb human populace are complaining about Satan Lucifer’s Saturnalian “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Satanist Nazi SS Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar new replaced reptilian Vladimir Putin and Satan Lucifer’s Saturnalian “Black Sun” Sabbatean Frankist Satanist Nazi SS Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s servants who are the Pentagon U.S. military leaders for trying to start a nuclear war to melt their skins off to establish their “order out of chaos” Illuminati NWO, when they themselves are the ones who gave Satan Lucifer the permission to melt their own skins off with nuclear war by allowing their children to play all these “shooting & killing” video games like “Fortnite: Battle Royal” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” We told them that both Russia and America and Europe are controlled by the same Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar “Black Sun” Saturnalian black nobility families and the Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens’ “Shadow Group,” but they ignore what we preach and do not share that information to their church donators and 6 billion humans, because they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule from church donators. These religious Christian hordes and fake pastors redefine hundreds of Bible verses to corrupt society to release millions of fallen angel devils to take over their governments to exterminate the humans, but they do not repent about that, but instead, they complain to the fallen angel devils and their “Black Sun” Draco avatar U.S. military leaders and Draco avatar Russia’s Putin that they released from the abyss for trying to exterminate them with nuclear wars, even when we real Christians had warned them in our daily sermons for decades that this would happen. They are the crazy ones themselves. The problem is not with this End Times most wicked generation in human history, but the problem lies with the most wicked parents in human history, and their most wicked 1960s hippy “female rebellion witchcraft” generation grandparents, who brought about the extermination of the human specie and the release of millions of fallen angels into our earth, and who are now being exterminated by the “Black Sun” Nazi SS Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar elites in their elderly homes with forced COVID biochemical weapon vaccines, as a result of their “women’s equality” corruption of human society in the 1960s. What goes around and comes around. We have evil children, because we have evil parents, and we have evil parents, because we have evil grandparents. They are exactly the type of religious Christian hordes, who rebel against women’s head coverings, but they do not listen to our advice to remain single to serve God and genetically-unrelated total strangers, but instead, they hunt for mates in church and divorce 50% of their spouses to create demon-possessed children through broken families and female rebellion demon spirit control. These children are now playing these even further demon-possessing video games to shoot and kill other humans, in order to give Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels permission & human authority to start their nuclear wars to melt their own skins off. How stupid are these “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled” brain-dead mentally-retarded parents?





