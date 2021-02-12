© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kidnapped - a WW STUDIOS short film
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • February 12, 2021
A young girl gets kidnapped by a crazy lady and an epic shootout ensues as the police get involved.
This short was directed by Kadin Whitney (my younger brother.) I showed him the basics of video editing in Blender and he quickly learned - so he edited this (except for the credits!)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
---------------------------
My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
---------------------------
Edited ALL in Blender 2.91
---------------------------
First published on YouTube January 20, 20201, https://youtu.be/uyv2vk-wGR4
This short was directed by Kadin Whitney (my younger brother.) I showed him the basics of video editing in Blender and he quickly learned - so he edited this (except for the credits!)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe, like, and comment! Enjoy.
---------------------------
My Hardware:
Operating System: Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor (24 threads)
Memory: 32 GB
Graphics Card: NVIDIA Corporation GP108 [GeForce GT 1030]
---------------------------
Edited ALL in Blender 2.91
---------------------------
First published on YouTube January 20, 20201, https://youtu.be/uyv2vk-wGR4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.