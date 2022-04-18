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Rebirthing for stress, info from a former ad director (stressful job). from the Gary Null STRESS series.
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11 views • April 18, 2022
Bob explains why he got into rebirthing and who responds well to his rebirthing work. Bob is so proud he outlived his predicted time. This was filmed in 1995, and a quick online search shows that there is still help out there with rebirthing breath work.
Gary Null is still producing The Gary Null Show, on his radio network, PRN. M-F at noon eastern, at PRN.LIVE
Gary Null is still producing The Gary Null Show, on his radio network, PRN. M-F at noon eastern, at PRN.LIVE
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