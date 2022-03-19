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Misty Piecuch: Vaccine-Injured and Missing from the Internet
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41 views • March 19, 2022
Last year in April, a TikTok user that went by username @mistpie1024 posted a compilation video of her vaccine experience.
In her last video which was a 6 week update, she explained that she was still experiencing strange side effects and that each day was a new challenge.
Since then, her social media accounts have been erased and her activity online has been non-existent.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/misty-piecuch-vaccine-injured-and-missing-from-the-internet/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
In her last video which was a 6 week update, she explained that she was still experiencing strange side effects and that each day was a new challenge.
Since then, her social media accounts have been erased and her activity online has been non-existent.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/misty-piecuch-vaccine-injured-and-missing-from-the-internet/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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