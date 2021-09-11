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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-11 - Special Edition
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30 views • September 11, 2021
This is a special edition that is for the commemoration of the people and first responders of the 9 / 11 tragedy that happened 20 years ago. I will not blame America like Biden has, and I will let Americans know we have nothing to fear but the democrats.
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