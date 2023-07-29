Walt Cross | How to Prepare Mountain Remedies

Discussion and demonstration of some home remedies.
Time Stamps
3:25 Opening Prayer 8:09 Foot wound--Amputated Foot restored. 11:30 Herbs 14:10 Making Herbal Extracts for preservation. 21:57 Advantage of an Extract over Tea 22:58 Essential Oil
26:49 Choosing herbs
32:52 Goldenseal | Antibacterial Anti-viral, Pink eye.
34:11 Infusion vs Decoction
35:31 Pau D' Arco | Cancer
38:00 Skull Cap | Depression
38:30 Myrrh | Wound care, Gum Disease, infection.
39:03 Goldenseal | Pink eye, eye infection, Ear infection, Gum Infection,
45:35 Chaparral | Cancer, Acne, Dog Mange
45:57 Poke Weed | Use with great care, Cancer
47:45 PDR for Herbal Medicine
50:10 Activated Charcoal | Horse and goats that were poisoned.
55:06 Facials |
1:00:37 Stevia / facials | 0 glycemic index
1:06:43 Nettle Tea | Adrenals, Hormones, Allergies
1:08:21 Slippery Elm | Tissue Healing, Sore Throat. Crones, ulcerated Colitis
1:10:20 Turmeric | inflammation,
1:10:34 Hawthorn Berry | Hypertension, Heart Muscle Electrical system/tack cardia, Atrial Fibrilization
1:14:04 Elderberry |
1:14:35 Treatment for Kidneys/ diabetes
1:35:41 Pulmonary | Mullin, Eucalyptus, Fomentations
1:40:00 Proning, Back blows, and Cupping | Choking and raspatory obstructions.
1:51:39 Sleep Depravation | Ashwagandha, Tranquil Sleep (L- Theanine, Melatonin, 5htp).
2:07:22 Rocket fuel
