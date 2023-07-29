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Walt Cross | How to Prepare Mountain Remedies
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85 views • July 29, 2023

Discussion and demonstration of some home remedies.


Time Stamps

3:25 Opening Prayer 8:09 Foot wound--Amputated Foot restored. 11:30 Herbs 14:10 Making Herbal Extracts for preservation. 21:57 Advantage of an Extract over Tea 22:58 Essential Oil

26:49 Choosing herbs

32:52 Goldenseal | Antibacterial Anti-viral, Pink eye.

34:11 Infusion vs Decoction

35:31 Pau D' Arco | Cancer

38:00 Skull Cap | Depression

38:30 Myrrh | Wound care, Gum Disease, infection.

39:03 Goldenseal | Pink eye, eye infection, Ear infection, Gum Infection,

45:35 Chaparral | Cancer, Acne, Dog Mange

45:57 Poke Weed | Use with great care, Cancer

47:45 PDR for Herbal Medicine

50:10 Activated Charcoal | Horse and goats that were poisoned.

55:06 Facials |

1:00:37 Stevia / facials | 0 glycemic index

1:06:43 Nettle Tea | Adrenals, Hormones, Allergies

1:08:21 Slippery Elm | Tissue Healing, Sore Throat. Crones, ulcerated Colitis

1:10:20 Turmeric | inflammation,

 1:10:34 Hawthorn Berry | Hypertension, Heart Muscle Electrical system/tack cardia, Atrial Fibrilization

1:14:04 Elderberry |

1:14:35 Treatment for Kidneys/ diabetes

1:35:41 Pulmonary | Mullin, Eucalyptus, Fomentations

1:40:00 Proning, Back blows, and Cupping | Choking and raspatory obstructions.

1:51:39 Sleep Depravation | Ashwagandha, Tranquil Sleep (L- Theanine, Melatonin, 5htp).

2:07:22 Rocket fuel

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