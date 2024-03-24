Create New Account
NATO Officers and Soldiers Began To FLEE From The Western Armies En MASSE┃Russians Captured KRASNOYE
The Prisoner
Meanwhile, very serious problems began to be observed in the North Atlantic alliance, as a result of which the NATO leadership flew into an uncontrollable panic. Against this background, the European Union is seriously thinking in decreeing universal compulsory military service. In order to somehow remedy the situation with the shortage of manpower in the regular army, the Danish government even proposed to recruit women to somehow compensate for the shortage of soldiers and officers in the ranks of the armed forces..................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

natothe draftcapture of krasnoye

