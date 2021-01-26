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Retired President Of Microsoft Canada on 5G Wireless technology
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30 views • January 26, 2021
Retired President Of Microsoft Canada, Frank Clegg tells us that 5G Wireless embeds a technology found in EM weapons used by the US and Israeli military for their crowd control.
Not a coincidence that many localities in Israel were already banning back in 2016 5G infrastructures in public buildings and schools.
https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/city-of-haifa-bans-wifi-in-schools-2/
Pair that information with what Nobel prize Prof.Montagnier said in his cnews interview last March and you will find the link between nanotechnology, gendrive patents (DARPA), the Gates foundation and the alleged unexplained 'sudden mutations' apparetly occurred, and still occurring in, the samples observed as promoted by mainstream in this Covid plandemic now playing in the theaters.
Not a coincidence that many localities in Israel were already banning back in 2016 5G infrastructures in public buildings and schools.
https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/city-of-haifa-bans-wifi-in-schools-2/
Pair that information with what Nobel prize Prof.Montagnier said in his cnews interview last March and you will find the link between nanotechnology, gendrive patents (DARPA), the Gates foundation and the alleged unexplained 'sudden mutations' apparetly occurred, and still occurring in, the samples observed as promoted by mainstream in this Covid plandemic now playing in the theaters.
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