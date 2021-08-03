X22 REPORT: The Level Of Corruption In Our Country Is So Severe, There Is Only One Way

Ep. 2542b - The Level Of Corruption In Our Country Is So Severe There Is Only One Way



The [DS] is now pushing everything they have, all assets are now deployed. As the [DS] pushes their agenda the people see them encroaching on their rights, they see how they are dictators. Each move the [DS] makes will make it worse for them. The system is so corrupt that there is only one way. The storm is approaching and they know it, and they are moving as fast as they can to control the people, they are preparing blackouts, riots, all for the storm. Trump and the patriots have planned this from the beginning, this is war an information war and it will not end until the [DS] is brought to justice.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.