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ABNORMAL MENSTRUAL BLEEDING AFTER COVID JAB
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95 views • April 20, 2021
More information:
Adverse Vaccine Effects on Unvaccinated Women SEE LINKS BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8yzuUA5UY7E0/
Women Having Unusual Menstrual Cycles/Miscarriages After Being Vaccinated Or Near A Vaxed Person:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdJwpTZafzVl/
Should We Stay Away From Those That Have Committed Vaccine Suicide? Virus Shedding Will Kill Vaxxed:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdJwpTZafzVl/
MADDIE'S STORY - The slow murder of a child by Covid19 test vaccination (KidCove Study):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUCuFxZp5Gsm/
DISTURBING! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed w/ Microscope?! Are Living Cells/ Organisms Mixed In?!:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP6xKfLdD3Me/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains COVID Injections And Their Differences And The Harm They Do.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3IivxfEj4zST/
Doctor Issues Dire Warning Against Covid-19 Vaccine for Children:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QRluCO04GjyR/
Parents Murder their own child -- 2 year old killed by Covid Jab Listed in VAERS #1074247
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jeFK5Tw7E8UP/
Be sure to subscribe to my channel for updates and browse th
Adverse Vaccine Effects on Unvaccinated Women SEE LINKS BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8yzuUA5UY7E0/
Women Having Unusual Menstrual Cycles/Miscarriages After Being Vaccinated Or Near A Vaxed Person:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdJwpTZafzVl/
Should We Stay Away From Those That Have Committed Vaccine Suicide? Virus Shedding Will Kill Vaxxed:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PdJwpTZafzVl/
MADDIE'S STORY - The slow murder of a child by Covid19 test vaccination (KidCove Study):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUCuFxZp5Gsm/
DISTURBING! Pfizer Vaccine Zoomed w/ Microscope?! Are Living Cells/ Organisms Mixed In?!:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP6xKfLdD3Me/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains COVID Injections And Their Differences And The Harm They Do.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3IivxfEj4zST/
Doctor Issues Dire Warning Against Covid-19 Vaccine for Children:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QRluCO04GjyR/
Parents Murder their own child -- 2 year old killed by Covid Jab Listed in VAERS #1074247
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jeFK5Tw7E8UP/
Be sure to subscribe to my channel for updates and browse th
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