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Del Bigtree: We’re Getting 'Serious' on the Highwire Tomorrow, September 30th, 2021! [29.09.2021]
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350 views • September 29, 2021
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Watch the show at TheHighWire.com/WATCH
#VaccineMandates #FrontlineWorkers #InformedConsent #RightToChoose #NationalGuard #KathyHochul #EmergencyOrder #Biden #RogueGovernment #UnvaccinatedAthletes #JonathanIsaac #BradleyBeal #NBA #RobertMalone #GeertVanDenBossche #AccessVaccinatedDeaths #Affidavit #PhysiciansDeclaration
#TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
44631 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t07tDXPhHu9n/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
TheHighWire.com
Watch the show at TheHighWire.com/WATCH
#VaccineMandates #FrontlineWorkers #InformedConsent #RightToChoose #NationalGuard #KathyHochul #EmergencyOrder #Biden #RogueGovernment #UnvaccinatedAthletes #JonathanIsaac #BradleyBeal #NBA #RobertMalone #GeertVanDenBossche #AccessVaccinatedDeaths #Affidavit #PhysiciansDeclaration
#TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW235
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
44631 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t07tDXPhHu9n/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
TheHighWire.com
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