Melbourne Freedom Rally 3 February 2024 Return to Parliament
Part 3 of three videos of this Saturday's freedom rally, this one of the speeches as we marched back to Parliament House. On the way we crossed paths with the other Freedom Group as we passed through Bourke Street Mall. It was good to see them out and about as well. Further up the hill a group of youth spontaneously joined with us in a positive way and when they departed further on we thanked them for joining us. We don't know just how many people happen to hear our message as we march and are convicted of the truth. So many people get a constant reminder of the corrupt government and corrupt corporations who instigated the greatest crime against humanity in this modern era. Our voice each Saturday is vital until they are all brought to justice. 

freedomtruthgovernmentsaturdayrallycorporationspositivemessageyouthmelbournevoicespeechescrime against humanitythankedconvictedjoinedparliament housespontaneouslybourke street mallconstant reminderbrought to justice

