Covid-19 Being Used As Cover for 5G Technology and Forced Vaccines Financed by Bill Gates & Bildeberg Group

Joe Imbriano talks about controlled opposition deliberately lending credibility to the 'virus' by highlighting this point instead of focusing on the roll out of potentially deadly 5G-enabled technologies that are coming which use the millimetre wave frequency spectrum. These technologies are directed energy weapons which when activated and beam formed at their targets, basically mimic the symptoms of the purported 'Coronavirus'.



After the full activiation of the 5G network causes MASSIVE casualties from electromagnetic radiation (as evidenced by scientific studies), the deliberately orchestrated mass hysteria and belief in the purported 'virus' which has been aggressively pushed by mainstream media WORLDWIDE will cause HUGE panic, as people will think it is a huge strain or 'wave' of the virus, when in reality- it was caused by brand new, deadly 5G millimetre wave beam forming electromagnetic weapons and infrastructure being put in place.



As the mainstream press, WHO, CDC, think tanks and other organisations financed, controlled and/or operated by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other Bildeberg members continue to hype and exaggerate the deaths caused by the 5G-activated electromagnetic weapons technology that has been recently rolled out, this will then be used as the pretext to present the 'solution' that had ALREADY BEEN WAITING IN THE WINGS from day one- since the entire hoax was planned by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pirbright Institute, the Rockefellers and other Bildeberg members with Event 201.



Their solution is forced vaccination from the authorities to 'protect' against the manufactured 'virus' hoax that is being reported all over the fake mainstream news. (Even though vaccines DO NOT work, kill the recipient or have huge side effects, pharmaceutical companies are IMMUNE to damages caused by vaccines, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have ALREADY killed and paralysed MILLIONS across Africa and India with their vaccines!).



And all this, while they TRAMPLE all liberties, freedom, civil rights and autonomy under the guise of 'preventing further sickness from the 'virus' in their march towards a New World Order and One World Government.







Virology and Western medicine are a FRAUD!!!!



The Manic Street Preachers had a GREAT song in the 1990s called: 'If You Tolerate This, Then Your Children Will Be Next'.



Do NOT blindly believe the mainstream fake news, government and banks!



It is literally us against them. They are ALL members of Secret Societies like Bildeberg, Freemasons, Round Tables Groups, CFR, Trilateral Commission are conspiring against the people with their agenda and do NOT serve our best interests! To metaphorically paraphrase Roddy Piper in the movie 'They Live': ''PUT ON THE GLASSES, SEE THROUGH THE PROPAGANDA and WAKE UP THE HECK UP!''