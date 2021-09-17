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Supplements Revealed Episode 3
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53 views • September 17, 2021
It’s a powerhouse team beginning with Kellyann Petrucci.
Her story of recovery is heartwarming and full of hope for so many others. Due to her journey, she has become one of the world's leading experts on the benefits of bone broth.
Shawn Wells will make his presence felt as well.
And what better introduction can you give him than “the world’s greatest formulator”? His reputation in the industry is undisputed and unmatched.
We’ll also visit with Tim Skwiat, whose influence on the supplement industry is profound as the Director of Scientific Affairs at BioTrust.
He’ll share some extremely helpful guidance to consumers on what to be aware of and how to navigate the supplement industry.
And we also want to introduce you to Ben Cote, whose background with the Neurohacker Collective offers incredible insight into the whole-body health approach to evaluating your supplement strategy.
Her story of recovery is heartwarming and full of hope for so many others. Due to her journey, she has become one of the world's leading experts on the benefits of bone broth.
Shawn Wells will make his presence felt as well.
And what better introduction can you give him than “the world’s greatest formulator”? His reputation in the industry is undisputed and unmatched.
We’ll also visit with Tim Skwiat, whose influence on the supplement industry is profound as the Director of Scientific Affairs at BioTrust.
He’ll share some extremely helpful guidance to consumers on what to be aware of and how to navigate the supplement industry.
And we also want to introduce you to Ben Cote, whose background with the Neurohacker Collective offers incredible insight into the whole-body health approach to evaluating your supplement strategy.
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