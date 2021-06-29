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Contacting Spirit Entities: Who Are They, and What Do They Want?
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50 views • June 29, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 23
We’re now focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book, Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment. Carl, last week, where we left off, we were addressing sorcery—primarily the increasing use of hallucinogenic drugs and their acceptance throughout the world, as the Bible prophesies! That’s to us—as we’ve been talking about this—it should be a wakeup call, because the Bible said this was going to take place: sorcery, in the last days, which we’ve identified.
We talked about the bills that were passed in November, ushering in the acceptance of hallucinogenic drugs in the U.S., and I mentioned that in my own state of Oregon, the decriminalization of hard drugs, such as cocaine, LSD, psilocybin, heroin, meth, DMT, and so forth, was voted into law. Therefore, I thought we would explain the issues we presented in our past discussions regarding how they are connected, and how they relate to each other, and what the end result will be.
You gave a terrific timeline over the last hundred years regarding the spiritual involvement related to psychedelic and hallucinogenic drugs, right up to their legalization in the US, which, I mentioned, took place recently.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 23
We’re now focusing on Carl Teichrib’s book, Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment. Carl, last week, where we left off, we were addressing sorcery—primarily the increasing use of hallucinogenic drugs and their acceptance throughout the world, as the Bible prophesies! That’s to us—as we’ve been talking about this—it should be a wakeup call, because the Bible said this was going to take place: sorcery, in the last days, which we’ve identified.
We talked about the bills that were passed in November, ushering in the acceptance of hallucinogenic drugs in the U.S., and I mentioned that in my own state of Oregon, the decriminalization of hard drugs, such as cocaine, LSD, psilocybin, heroin, meth, DMT, and so forth, was voted into law. Therefore, I thought we would explain the issues we presented in our past discussions regarding how they are connected, and how they relate to each other, and what the end result will be.
You gave a terrific timeline over the last hundred years regarding the spiritual involvement related to psychedelic and hallucinogenic drugs, right up to their legalization in the US, which, I mentioned, took place recently.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
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