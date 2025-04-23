BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Did Jesus Rise From the Dead? | Can the Resurrection Be Proven Biblically?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
14 views • 1 week ago

Have you ever wondered how exactly Jesus rose from the dead? In today's uplifting episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals powerful biblical truths about Christ’s resurrection body and the divine power behind His return from the grave. Discover what the Bible says about Jesus's glorified and immortal body, how His resurrection relates directly to your future, and why this event remains the cornerstone of Christian faith.

In this episode you'll learn:
    The nature of Jesus’s resurrection body (flesh, bones, glorified, and spiritual)
    Three distinct biblical explanations of how Christ rose again
    The significance of the resurrection for every believer’s eternal destiny
    Encouraging truths for anyone facing physical and spiritual struggles today

If you’ve been blessed by this message, please like, comment, subscribe, and share with others who need encouragement in their faith journey!

00:00 Opening Greetings and the Story of Crucifixion
00:47 The Resurrection Body of Jesus
01:42 The Glorified and Immortal Body
03:53 The Spiritual Body and Its Abilities
05:37 How Did Jesus Rise from the Dead?
07:48 The Power Behind the Resurrection
09:44 Encouragement and Spreading the Gospel

Keywords
jesus christimmortalitychristian faithgospel messageromans 6encouragement for believersspiritual bodybiblical truthsglorified bodyresurrection of jesus1 corinthians 15pastor roderick websterproof of resurrectionhow did jesus rise from the deadresurrection explainedwords from the word podcastluke 24-39philippians 3-21
