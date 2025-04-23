How Did Jesus Rise From the Dead? | Can the Resurrection Be Proven Biblically?

Have you ever wondered how exactly Jesus rose from the dead? In today's uplifting episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals powerful biblical truths about Christ’s resurrection body and the divine power behind His return from the grave. Discover what the Bible says about Jesus's glorified and immortal body, how His resurrection relates directly to your future, and why this event remains the cornerstone of Christian faith.



In this episode you'll learn:

The nature of Jesus’s resurrection body (flesh, bones, glorified, and spiritual)

Three distinct biblical explanations of how Christ rose again

The significance of the resurrection for every believer’s eternal destiny

Encouraging truths for anyone facing physical and spiritual struggles today



If you’ve been blessed by this message, please like, comment, subscribe, and share with others who need encouragement in their faith journey!



00:00 Opening Greetings and the Story of Crucifixion

00:47 The Resurrection Body of Jesus

01:42 The Glorified and Immortal Body

03:53 The Spiritual Body and Its Abilities

05:37 How Did Jesus Rise from the Dead?

07:48 The Power Behind the Resurrection

09:44 Encouragement and Spreading the Gospel