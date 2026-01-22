BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump's Board Of Peace, Sunday Law, Gaza & 25 Nations. World Economic Forum In Davos. Peace & Safety
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
75 views • 1 day ago

25 Countries Join Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza Amid Controversy. As many as 25 nations have signed onto Trump's "Board of Peace," Witkoff says. Washington — As many as 25 countries have signed on to join President Trump's "Board of Peace" for Gaza, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff says. Russia has been invited, despite its continued assault on Ukraine and the Trump administration's statement that the Kremlin poses such a threat to national security that the U.S. must acquire Greenland to counter it.


US China-Russia War Invasion Prophecy (playlist): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3IosjpKicJeFHpFOdMyzpv&si=gJdZHqtvObJdK3RQ


The Fourth Angel's Message (Playlist): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


TAMPA BAY TSUNAMI: WORST FLOOD IN AMERICAN HISTORY! St. Pete, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton https://youtu.be/kJJ56hbsaGI


But sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News not all have said so publicly.


"I think we have north of 20, maybe 25 world leaders who have already accepted," Witkoff said in an interview on CNBC on Wednesday.


Israel, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Morocco, Hungary and Canada are among the nations that have announced they're accepting Mr. Trump's invitation.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did so Wednesday, as did Egypt's foreign ministry.


As the president envisions it, the group would be comprised of world leaders, with him as its chairman. Countries can contribute $1 billion to become permanent members, rather than holding a typical three-year membership, the White House said, although Canada has said it won't pay to join.


Some countries will contribute far less, possibly around $20 million, one of the sources said.


A White House official told CBS News over the weekend that "virtually every dollar" raised would be spent on the board's mandate in Gaza. Fundraising to rebuild Gaza will be a separate effort, one U.S. official said.


Another U.S. official told CBS News the president wants a signing ceremony for the board at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, and has been contemplating whether the board's work should extend beyond Gaza, and perhaps be a rival to the United Nations.


But the group's formation is facing serious headwinds from U.S. allies, particularly as the president renews his push to acquire Greenland and has not ruled out the use of military force to do so. Low support for the board could be embarrassing for the administration in Davos.


Norway and Sweden said Wednesday they're holding off, at least for now, due to concerns about the terms for joining.


Russia has been invited, despite its continued assault on Ukraine and the Trump administration's statement that the Kremlin poses such a threat to national security that the U.S. must acquire Greenland to counter it.


#Trump

#WorldEconomicForum

#BoardOfPeace

#Gaza

#PeaceAndSafety

#SundayLaw


benjamin netanyahumarco rubiogaza warworld economic forumpeace in the middle eastpeace and safetysunday lawisrael wartrump gaza planboard of peacetrump board of peacetrump gazatrump peace and safetypeace and safety sudden destructiongaza peace dealgaza trump planpeace and safety trumptrump board of peace gazaworld war gazarebuilding gazatrump rebuilding gazadonald trump davosdonald trump davos speechdonald trump davos 2026
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
