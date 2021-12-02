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Paul Joseph Watson: NAZI Germany Has Fallen [02.12.2021]
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50 views • December 02, 2021
Unvaxxed banned from life, jab made mandatory.
The unvaccinated will be banned from shops and every other area of society besides “essential” services.
The jab will be mandatory.
Germany and NAZI authoritarianism. Name a more iconic duo.
Published 1 min ago on 2 December, 2021
https://summit.news/2021/12/02/germany-has-fallen/
74,232 views Dec 2, 2021
Anything Goes
147K subscribers
https://youtu.be/750ASXEo4X8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Published 1 min ago on 2 December, 2021
The unvaccinated will be banned from shops and every other area of society besides “essential” services.
The jab will be mandatory.
Germany and NAZI authoritarianism. Name a more iconic duo.
Published 1 min ago on 2 December, 2021
https://summit.news/2021/12/02/germany-has-fallen/
74,232 views Dec 2, 2021
Anything Goes
147K subscribers
https://youtu.be/750ASXEo4X8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Published 1 min ago on 2 December, 2021
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