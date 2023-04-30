They Got Rid Of 15-Minute Cities!

MIRRORED from Richard Vobes
Apr 17, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yEFsayQib4
The people of Biggleswick had had enough and took back control and got rid of the dystopian future planned for them. Using allegory, I outline a way to save ourselves.
