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THE SECRET COVENANT -- TEXT TAKEN FROM JOHN D. ROCKEFELLER MASONIC CREED
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489 views • May 26, 2022
We will keep their lives short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite.
We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water as well as in the air.
The soft metals will make them lose their minds.
http://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/
Shared from ..
UN Forum - Not Just Diplomacy as Usual
http://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/
We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water as well as in the air.
The soft metals will make them lose their minds.
http://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/
Shared from ..
UN Forum - Not Just Diplomacy as Usual
http://un-forum.org/the-secret-covenant/
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