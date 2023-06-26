- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 24.JUN.2023
8:00PM EST
#729 // TITANIC LIES - LIVE
The truth has nothing to hide, and treason requires a host of lying sentinels to guard the flanks of its hidden pride. This week John Durham delivered his much-anticipated report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane and everything it was meant to smother. Mr. Durham's report left much to hope for many. Those defending darkness conspired to deflect and stab at John's character and motivation - while others quibbled about matters beyond his investigatory scope. What did John's report reveal? And better still, what lasting impact will it have, if any? Will those who despair that John Durham is Deep State be proven accurate?
Please join us tonight, as this report proves beyond doubt that John Durham's sting delivered a sharp blow that no amount of obfuscation can conceal. The Deep State - truly the host of darkness - pulled out every trick in the book to hide the impact of this fatal blow to their narrative.
#QBits
PODCAST
WATCH LIVE
https://rumble.com/v2w72yo-728-titanic-lies-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq
WEBSITE
https://www.gooddog-usa.com
TRUTH SOCIAL
https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA
TELEGRAM
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]
https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *
DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support
GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE
http://shrsl.com/3tsy8
NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!
SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!
https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog
DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program
DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://zstacklife.com/gooddog
( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )
STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!
https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog
( 3 pair for $17.76! )
+ + + + + + + + + +
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL
[we've begun posting research-news now!]
Go here:
gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)
= = = = = = = = = =
- - - - - - - - - - - - -
JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord
PSALM PROJECT
WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form
ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog
FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS
RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits
CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia
PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384
YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q
TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555
BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384
BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/
FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home
TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555
TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152
ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.