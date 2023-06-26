- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 24.JUN.2023

8:00PM EST

#729 // TITANIC LIES - LIVE

The truth has nothing to hide, and treason requires a host of lying sentinels to guard the flanks of its hidden pride. This week John Durham delivered his much-anticipated report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane and everything it was meant to smother. Mr. Durham's report left much to hope for many. Those defending darkness conspired to deflect and stab at John's character and motivation - while others quibbled about matters beyond his investigatory scope. What did John's report reveal? And better still, what lasting impact will it have, if any? Will those who despair that John Durham is Deep State be proven accurate?

Please join us tonight, as this report proves beyond doubt that John Durham's sting delivered a sharp blow that no amount of obfuscation can conceal. The Deep State - truly the host of darkness - pulled out every trick in the book to hide the impact of this fatal blow to their narrative.

#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v2w72yo-728-titanic-lies-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq





WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)





= = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord





PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog





FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/

FOXHOLE ~ https://thefoxhole.app/#/home

TIGER NETWORK ~ https://www.tora3.com/gooddog555

TWITTER ~ https://twitter.com/GoodDog94619152

ODYSEE ~ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Army-of-Light:6

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@War-of-the-World:b

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Time-Machine:0

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Merchants-of-Menace:9







