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The Bell Curve: IQ, Race and Gender | Charles Murray and Stefan Molyneux
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54 views • September 13, 2020
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3074/the-bell-curve-iq-race-and-gender-charles-murray-and-stefan-molyneux
In continuing our discussion on Human Intelligence and the predictive powers of IQ, Charles Murray joins the broadcast to discuss the latest science regarding ethnic and gender differences in intelligence.
Charles Murray is a political scientist, author, and libertarian. He first came to national attention in 1984 with the publication of "Losing Ground," which has been credited as the intellectual foundation for the Welfare Reform Act of 1996. His 1994 New York Times bestseller, "The Bell Curve," coauthored with the late Richard J. Herrnstein, sparked heated controversy for its analysis of the role of IQ in shaping America's class structure.
The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life
http://www.amazon.com/dp/0684824299/?tag=freedradio-20
Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010
http://www.amazon.com/dp/030745343X/?tag=freedradio-20
By the People: Rebuilding Liberty Without Permission
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N6PBGM2/?tag=freedradio-20
Losing Ground: American Social Policy, 1950-1980
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CW0PVVO/?tag=freedradio-20
For More of Charles Murray’s books and writing, go to: http://www.amazon.com/Charles-Murray/e/B000AP5UJQ/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
In continuing our discussion on Human Intelligence and the predictive powers of IQ, Charles Murray joins the broadcast to discuss the latest science regarding ethnic and gender differences in intelligence.
Charles Murray is a political scientist, author, and libertarian. He first came to national attention in 1984 with the publication of "Losing Ground," which has been credited as the intellectual foundation for the Welfare Reform Act of 1996. His 1994 New York Times bestseller, "The Bell Curve," coauthored with the late Richard J. Herrnstein, sparked heated controversy for its analysis of the role of IQ in shaping America's class structure.
The Bell Curve: Intelligence and Class Structure in American Life
http://www.amazon.com/dp/0684824299/?tag=freedradio-20
Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010
http://www.amazon.com/dp/030745343X/?tag=freedradio-20
By the People: Rebuilding Liberty Without Permission
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00N6PBGM2/?tag=freedradio-20
Losing Ground: American Social Policy, 1950-1980
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CW0PVVO/?tag=freedradio-20
For More of Charles Murray’s books and writing, go to: http://www.amazon.com/Charles-Murray/e/B000AP5UJQ/?tag=freedradio-20
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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