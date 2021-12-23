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Did He Just Say: “…Most Nations Are Giving Boosters To Kill Children And Its Not Right…”???
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203 views • December 23, 2021
Extremely disturbing, is it a Freudian Slip?
Listen closely, Tedros literally says “most nations are giving boosters to kill children and its not right.”
Listen closely, Tedros literally says “most nations are giving boosters to kill children and its not right.”
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