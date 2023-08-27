'NOTES FROM DONBASS' - Tells the Story of Ordinary Russian Soldiers in the Donbass - Part 1, RT Doc

1/2 The documentary ‘Notes from Donbass’

Tells the story of ordinary soldiers. Some of them are eagerly waiting for news from home: one’s about to become a dad. Another returned to the front straight from the hospital: he wants to fight despite his wounds. The third is a Donbass native. He can finally return to his home town that he liberated with his comrades. He’s teary-eyed because he hasn’t seen his mother for eight years. Each one of those guys has his own story. They share them with war correspondent Nikolay Tsonku.

