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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: 2021 Newsletter # 07: February 18, 2021
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1212 views • February 18, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the start of the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The 98 number of 5-magnitude earthquake events is by far the highest value for the last decade. The second highest value came in Week 42 of the 2018 orbit cycle (58) with the third highest weekly value coming in Week 13 of 2014 (57).
--
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). The jury is still out on whether we are dealing with a binary or trinary biological weapon, or if the recombinant strain is going through an incubation period, before presenting itself as a super-strain MONSTER.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Update Report (02.18.2021):
TWO COVID STRAINS APPEAR TO HAVE MERGED INTO A “HEAVILY MUTATED” HYBRID
https://futurism.com/neoscope/two-covid-strains-merged-heavily-mutated-hybrid
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Mount Etna: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/second-spectacular-eruption-within-48.html?m=1
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/its-most-impressive-seismic-start-to.html?m=1
--
Dr. Campbell Update: https://youtu.be/SHH1vWD19Fw
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When Logic Fails, ‘Informed Consent’ Means Nothing: https://www.technocracy.news/when-logic-fails-informed-consent-means-nothing/
--
‘No Jab, No Job’ As UK Firms Make Vaccines Mandatory: https://www.technocracy.news/no-jab-no-job-as-uk-firms-make-vaccines-mandatory/
--
Drones with Facial Recognition Are Set to Fly: https://www.technocracy.news/drones-with-facial-recognition-are-set-to-fly/
--
White House on Ebola outbreaks: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/16/white-house-says-ebola-outbreaks-in-africa-need-swift-action-to-avoid-catastrophic-consequences.html
--
Texas Power Grids: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/dear-us-media-we-dont-need-russia-to-attack-our-power-grid-were-perfectly-capable-of-tanking-it-ourselves-just-look-at-texas/
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UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep nature, Earth OK: https://apnews.com/article/un-climate-change-environment-crisis-df5f89784ec92aaf8a855f88bdd753c9
--
US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms: https://apnews.com/article/us-deadly-winter-storms-2021-df7d37d12ef13633bb5666e1151bcf9e
--
Could the feds really shut down the Florida border? https://thepointsguy.com/news/could-the-feds-really-shut-down-the-florida-border/
--
https://www.brighteon.com/c5730aad-36b7-42da-9805-a1caff4b30c4
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/virologists-report-poor-mans-amino-acid-cure-for-covid-19-would-abolish-need-for-vaccines/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-now-reports-fewer-total-deaths-following-covid-injections-than-last-week-can-we-trust-any-of-their-data/
--
https://apnews.com/article/italy-coronavirus-pandemic-rome-pope-francis-europe-f3214bfe787e783f8779d3f0fa9edfe8
--
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jan/09/70000-households-in-uk-made-homeless-during-pandemic
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https://www.livemint.com/news/world/there-are-4-000-variants-of-coronavirus-that-causes-covid-19-says-uk-minister-11612425109581.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the start of the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
The 98 number of 5-magnitude earthquake events is by far the highest value for the last decade. The second highest value came in Week 42 of the 2018 orbit cycle (58) with the third highest weekly value coming in Week 13 of 2014 (57).
--
The SARS-Cov-2 Variants are spreading rapidly around the world, as economies and schools are reopening with the recombinant strain being in the News on February 17, 2021 as predicted (story). The jury is still out on whether we are dealing with a binary or trinary biological weapon, or if the recombinant strain is going through an incubation period, before presenting itself as a super-strain MONSTER.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Update Report (02.18.2021):
TWO COVID STRAINS APPEAR TO HAVE MERGED INTO A “HEAVILY MUTATED” HYBRID
https://futurism.com/neoscope/two-covid-strains-merged-heavily-mutated-hybrid
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Mount Etna: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/second-spectacular-eruption-within-48.html?m=1
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/its-most-impressive-seismic-start-to.html?m=1
--
Dr. Campbell Update: https://youtu.be/SHH1vWD19Fw
--
When Logic Fails, ‘Informed Consent’ Means Nothing: https://www.technocracy.news/when-logic-fails-informed-consent-means-nothing/
--
‘No Jab, No Job’ As UK Firms Make Vaccines Mandatory: https://www.technocracy.news/no-jab-no-job-as-uk-firms-make-vaccines-mandatory/
--
Drones with Facial Recognition Are Set to Fly: https://www.technocracy.news/drones-with-facial-recognition-are-set-to-fly/
--
White House on Ebola outbreaks: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/16/white-house-says-ebola-outbreaks-in-africa-need-swift-action-to-avoid-catastrophic-consequences.html
--
Texas Power Grids: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/dear-us-media-we-dont-need-russia-to-attack-our-power-grid-were-perfectly-capable-of-tanking-it-ourselves-just-look-at-texas/
--
UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep nature, Earth OK: https://apnews.com/article/un-climate-change-environment-crisis-df5f89784ec92aaf8a855f88bdd753c9
--
US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms: https://apnews.com/article/us-deadly-winter-storms-2021-df7d37d12ef13633bb5666e1151bcf9e
--
Could the feds really shut down the Florida border? https://thepointsguy.com/news/could-the-feds-really-shut-down-the-florida-border/
--
https://www.brighteon.com/c5730aad-36b7-42da-9805-a1caff4b30c4
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/virologists-report-poor-mans-amino-acid-cure-for-covid-19-would-abolish-need-for-vaccines/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-now-reports-fewer-total-deaths-following-covid-injections-than-last-week-can-we-trust-any-of-their-data/
--
https://apnews.com/article/italy-coronavirus-pandemic-rome-pope-francis-europe-f3214bfe787e783f8779d3f0fa9edfe8
--
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jan/09/70000-households-in-uk-made-homeless-during-pandemic
--
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/there-are-4-000-variants-of-coronavirus-that-causes-covid-19-says-uk-minister-11612425109581.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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