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Mandela Effect -Cliff Notes study guides are NOW 'CliffsNotes' - via Quantum Entanglement CERN
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113 views • October 30, 2021
for a couple years i sold these and ordered these at the book store i worked at ...they were called CLIFF NOTES then ...NOT CLIFFSNOTES here is a slideshow of circumstantial evidence . this is being done using Quantum Entanglement and the warping of spacetime CERN + Dwave
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