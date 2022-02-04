Week 4 Prayer Warrior Training: Biblical Basis for Healing / 5 Methods of Healing

Biblical Basis for Miracles and Healing



Miracles, Signs and Wonders



I believe we are in the times discussed here:



Acts 2:17 “‘And in the last days it shall be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh,

and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy,

and your young men shall see visions,

and your old men shall dream dreams;



John 14:12 “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father.



God is moving on this earth and this great shaking, and his sprit will be moving like never before. Red Sea moment but worldwide!!



Key Questions for the Bible Study:



1. Review and discuss Acts 2:17 “‘And in the last days it shall be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams;” Are we living in these times?



2. Discuss the Bible verses above around our Authority in Jesus. What does that Authority mean when we consider miracles, wonders, healing, and signs?



3. Discuss the Bible verses above around “We are told to heal people.” Why do you think most people hesitate to pray for the sick?



4. Discuss the Bible verses above around “Ask / Receive / Believe.” How does all this relate to the Gift of Faith?



5. Discuss the 5 Methods of Healing. Do these make sense to you? Do you agree that the “point of contact” does not have to be a special cloth or special oil?



6. Which of the 5 Methods of healing have you seen work before? Which ones do you plan on using (if any) going forward?



Week 5 Topic: MARKETING TO THE HURTING (BRAINSTORMING) & TUTORIAL ON THE B2T NEIGHBORHOOD