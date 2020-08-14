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Full Show: President Trump Security Helicopter Shot Over Virginia; FBI Investigating
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48 views • August 14, 2020
Owen Shroyer approaches a group of Defund The Police organizers in Austin, Texas when one of them goes bonkers, gets in his face and behaves like a heathen. We play some highlights from that as well as another confrontation where one threatened another individual on the scene who told them to truth about Black Lives Matter. President Trump hosts a press conference saying to let the boys play football as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hold a low energy embarrassment of an event to enshrine Kamala as the Vice Presidential nominee and ultimately Democrat Presidential candidate. Matan Even joins the show to talk about the latest in Hong Kong and how China in censoring our internet to hide the truth. Brenden Dilley joins the show to discuss the political forecast for the days leading up to the election. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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