Mar 6, 2024
Russian troops, perhaps due to a lapse in vigilance or an underestimation of their adversary, left their warehouse doors open. This seemingly minor oversight became a critical vulnerability as Ukrainian drones, keenly observant and opportunistic, exploited this gap in security.
Ukrainian forces, operating with the precision of a Hollywood blockbuster, managed to locate the clandestine warehouses where the Russians stashed their prized possessions – T-72 and T-80 tanks, a BMP-3 fighting vehicle, and a BREM engineering vehicle. The stage was set for an epic showdown between the invaders and the resilient defenders.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcONtVMEMXM
