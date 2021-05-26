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CONSPIRACY CHIC: THERE IS A PLAGUE IN IS-RAEL"
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82 views • May 26, 2021
Q AND A ON WHO ARE THE NON SOVEREIGN FORCES- NGO S WHO ARE TELLING THE SOVEREIGN GOVERNMENTS WHAT TO DO.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE POWER OF THE DOCTORS?
WAS THIS PLANNED AT THE G7 G20 BILDERBURG???
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
HUMAN TRAFFICING 1% OF CHILDRE GO MISSING FROM EVERY COUNTRY
AND IS BILLION DOLLAR A YEAR INDUSTRY.
CENSORSHIP OF 22 000 CONSERVATIVE VOICES OFF YOUTUBE
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE POWER OF THE DOCTORS?
WAS THIS PLANNED AT THE G7 G20 BILDERBURG???
DNA AND TRANSHUMANISM https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
HUMAN TRAFFICING 1% OF CHILDRE GO MISSING FROM EVERY COUNTRY
AND IS BILLION DOLLAR A YEAR INDUSTRY.
CENSORSHIP OF 22 000 CONSERVATIVE VOICES OFF YOUTUBE
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