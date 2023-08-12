Create New Account
"MIGRANT CAMPS"?? DOESNT ADD UP FOLKS. HEADS UP!! PASS THIS ON
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday

No one travels 8K miles to go to a camp. These military aged males are being whisked off and sequestered in "camps" and even "prison barges". No one travels South America to get here and be locked into a camp ... Or a barge for that matter. Even if they can come and go, people don't voluntarily live under lock and key. They just don't .. unless something is up. And folks, THERES SOMETHING UP WITH THIS. At this point, yeah. We have enuf to say, this doesn't look right AT ALL. And doesn't add up either. Again, no one does that so, why are they here? Hit meeeeeee! Robbanksinc@protonmail

Keywords
preppingsurvivalinvasionmigrant camps

