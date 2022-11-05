John-Henry Westen Show
Nov 4, 2022
Bernado Kuster, Brazil's #1 most influential journalist, exposes the media's bias and complicity that shifted one of the biggest elections in South America. The breakdown of democracy is marching towards America, and there is limited time to stop it. Join John-Henry Westen to see what voters can do. The clock is ticking!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rke3a-breaking-proof-of-brazil-election-tampering.html
