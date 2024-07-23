BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Dead Pixels Society podcast. Mastering Customer Service Excellence with Richard Blank
call center
call center
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 9 months ago



This podcast is for a business-to-business audience of entrepreneurs and companies in the photo/imaging retail, online, wholesale, mobile, and camera hardware/accessory industries.


Embark with us on a journey to the heart of entrepreneurship as Richard Blank shares the vibrant tale of his rise to business success in Costa Rica. From his early days as a Spanish major, Blank's path diverged from family expectations, leading him to the lush tropics where he cultivated a top-tier bilingual call center. His story is one of embracing individuality, with a healthy dose of risk-taking, as he lays bare the trials and triumphs of building a business anchored in empathy and the genuine acknowledgment of his team's dedication.


https://youtu.be/TIUS4cl829g


In our dialogue, Blank unveils the crucial role of interpersonal relationships in business development and the art of fostering a customer service ethos that prizes personalized interactions over rote transactions. His approach to leadership—judging performance over a season and embedding 30-second checkpoints in conversations—reveals a philosophy that sees beyond the numbers to the people and passion that drives enduring success.



Keywords
businesssalesrichard blank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy