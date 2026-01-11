BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 11 2026 9AM GMT
January 11, 2026

rt.com


Public rage in Iran continues, as the US president pledges support for what he labels 'freedom', while Tehran accuses groups of saboteurs, backed by outsiders, of instigating violence in the country. The US President declares a national emergency to stop a potential court seizure of Venezuelan oil revenues held in the United States. It follows Washington's abduction of the country's president Nicolas Maduro more than a week ago. A large-scale overnight assault on the Russian city of Voronezh sees four people injured in fiery blasts. Authorities say Ukrainian drones hit apartment blocks - with some 17 UAVs intercepted.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

