Covid death clots...

The percentage post mortem cases varies from area to area as youd expect.

But a quick google search to get a number says this





The percentage of reported deaths requiring a post-mortem increased from 43% in 2021 to 46% in 2024.





So youd expect to see clots in a third of these people.

I can not find a single white clot inside any of these post mortem cases with the exception of one girl who had a slice of it dropped into her empty chest cavity during the post mortem process..





Yet this is on the back of the same people insisting to me in 2021 "its totally normal pathology".





If its totally normal, why is all being removed from everyone being looked at by coroners. ?





If its normal and present in 30% of all non post mrtem cases it should be the exact same median in ones youve taken to pieces to look at - but there isnt ANY at all in ANY of them.

Why is that ?

If you are NOT removing it, then its statisically impossible for non of them to have any inside them all.

Its impossible.

Its a clear indicator of you doing so and removing this pathology.





So our actions totally contradict your statments.

Its like an abusive husband telling his battered wife how much he loves her.





So now we have established that it is indeed being removed prior to releasing deceased i have some questions to all coroners across the UK





Why wont you talk about it ?





Why are they retaining this pathology and ive seen examples from multiple coroners across the country, all going in a differnet way to take these clots out.?





Like surgeons fitting hips, they all make a different incision on a different area.

So why are they removing it if its normal pathology ?





What are they doing with this normal pathology ?

Well - Pathology is clearly the answer, pathology clearly behind closed doors.





I suspect study and to establish who is growing it faster, where in their body etc etc (pathology) and help the criminals running the vaccien factories to "optimise" their poisons.





If its totally normal why not leave it in these people. ?





Your incriminating yourself following your orders to my mind - the facts speak for themselves.

If you are going to lie and hide things you need to be clever.





Your not clever enough guys.

To study it and say nothing as people still line up to be injected is crimnal.

Its a heinous thing to do.

There will be many people with this growing inside them who might still be saved yet and there are criminals we all know we need to hold to account..





I tried to get Baroness Hallet to let me give my testimony at the farcical "covid enquiry".





I can tell you all - i know much grim truth, but the reality is they are all bought and paid for, i actually feel pity for them, they can only hate themselves.





They must hate themselves.

A growing of people do now see it, but i feel a sense of despair in them a, low frequency, you can see it as poeple shuffle about with their head down or in a phone.





This is why no news is good news.

Youll never see a good news channel, it would lift you too much for their liking.

Its all about frequency and they need to keep yours low to continue the cutting of the grass.

But until people understand we are basically one big family they will continue to plunder us.

I say again to those complicit in hiding this.





Many of you are still good people

Good people who have done bad things.

Please reflect, step back into the light and set things straight before it is too late for ALL of us.

Surely you want to see those responsible for this held to account as well ? -





There is i know an army of you out there who feel that way.