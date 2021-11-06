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WORLD RECORD HOLDING AMPHIBIAN SEVERELY INJURED BY PFIZER POISON
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81 views • November 06, 2021
Florian Dagoury, currently the world’s top static breath-hold free diver, has been diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis 40 days following his second dose with the Pfizer vaccine. He is known for the fact he officially held his breath for 10 minutes and 30 seconds. The elite Freedriver, of French origin and based in Thailand, experienced a significant decrease in his breath-hold ability and went to a cardiologist who told him that it’s a common side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. More videos you may like:
At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0l19ggKYKC1/
At about 1 million views this message was censored on Tik Toc. So here it is. Powerful.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0l19ggKYKC1/
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