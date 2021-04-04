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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0680 - Antioch Church Massacre - DA sentencing press conference
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11 views • April 04, 2021
Samson, a Sudanese immigrant intent on killing 10 white churchgoers, walked into the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch,TN wearing a neoprene ski mask and opened fire. He killed Melanie and wounded 7 other people, including church usher Robert Engle. Robert fought with Samson & was pistol whipped, until Samson accidentally shot himself.
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