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Beijing Professor Shares His Thoughts and Perspective: How the DS was caught off guard when Trump Won in 2016
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441 views • December 13, 2020
This Beijing professor gives his view of the United States and who is running it and for what reason. His perspective is very insightful and very accurate.
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