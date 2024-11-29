© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 29th November 2024
Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:00 The Assisted Dying Debate: Do Three-Quarters of Britons Really Support It?
08:47 Starmer Drops the Mask: Mass Immigration Was a Deliberate Policy, Not an Accident
17:23 Bilderberg: Halberstadt’s Death Paves Way for NATO’s Stoltenberg to Take the Helm
24:44 Independent News Needs You—Join or Rejoin the UK Column Community
26:47 Hypersonic Missiles: The Unstoppable Threat as Europe Begs for ‘Massive’ Defence Spending Boost
34:48 Who’s Leading the Charge Down the Slippery Slope of the Assisted Dying Bill?
45:53 Ofcom (The Censors) Hiring, Cash Acceptance Consultation, and Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Appeal Hearing
49:09 Trump’s ‘Terror’ Tariffs: Trading Blows in the Global Turf War
Download as MP3 - MP4
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-29th-november-2024