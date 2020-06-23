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Internet Dating | Popp Culture
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31 views • June 23, 2020
Popp lays down all his tips for how NOT to go about dating on the internet. Since just about everyone does this nowadays, listen closely and try not to get too offended. This one is brutal.
This video features photos and actual blurbs taken from real dating sites on the internet. No contact information for these sources is provided in order to protect the anonymity of the people in them. Their use for satirical and parody purposes is protected under Fair Use Copyright law.
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
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http://www.Redonkulas.com
This video features photos and actual blurbs taken from real dating sites on the internet. No contact information for these sources is provided in order to protect the anonymity of the people in them. Their use for satirical and parody purposes is protected under Fair Use Copyright law.
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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